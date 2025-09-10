<p>New Delhi: Indian public health campaigners have asked the Union government to modify its essential medicine list to incorporate a popular new medicine used for the treatment of diabetes and obesity days after the World Health Organisation included it in the new model list of essential medicines.</p><p>The medicines in question are semaglutide (two popular brand names are Ozempic and Wegovy) and other similar molecules that belong to a new class of anti-diabetic drug called GLP-1 receptor agonists.</p><p>It is a new group of medicines that the WHO recommended last week for inclusion in its model essential list of medicines that countries follow worldwide.</p><p>The apex health body argued that the medicine could help people with type 2 diabetes – especially those who also have heart or kidney disease – by improving blood sugar control, reducing the risk of heart and kidney complications, supporting weight loss, and even lowering the risk of early death.</p><p>“We appeal to the government to urgently make GLP-1 receptor agonists, particularly in pre-filled syringe formulations available to diabetes patients who need them most,” said Deeksha Dev, a campaigner working at Alignia Wellness Foundation, seeking a modification of the national list of essential medicines.</p><p>Being patented molecules, most of these drugs are too costly for the majority of Indians. But public health campaigners said substantial cost-reductions would be possible with the entry of generic semaglutide expected from March 2026.</p><p>“Analyses show semaglutide could be manufactured for under $6 a month if generic competition entered the supply chain. Instead, prices now hover at $100–300 per pen, which may last for a month if the dose is one injection every week,” Leena Menghaney, a lawyer specialising in public health and intellectual property told DH.</p><p>“We expect the price to fall substantially because of the competition among Indian companies. Seven-eight pharmaceutical companies are waiting for the patent protection to get over,” she said.</p>.US deploying 10 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for drug cartel fight.<p>The WHO said it would monitor developments, support fair pricing strategies, and help countries improve access to these life-changing treatments.</p><p>“High prices of medicines like semaglutide and tirzepatide are limiting access to these medicines and prioritising those who would benefit most, encouraging generic competition to drive down prices and making these treatments available in primary care – especially in underserved areas – are key to expanding access and improving health outcomes,” the UN health body said last week after modifying the essential medicine list.</p><p>According to an Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) study, the country houses over 100 million diabetes patients, making it the diabetes capital of the world. In addition, nearly 25 million people are in pre-diabetic stage. A recent Lancet study has also shown that over 55% of the diabetic population is unaware of their blood sugar status.</p><p>The WHO model list of essential medicines serve as a basis for public sector procurement, supply of medicines, and health insurance and reimbursement schemes.</p><p><strong>What is GLP-1 Receptor Agonists?</strong></p><p>A GLP-1 receptor agonist is a non-insulin medicine that acts like glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone released from the intestine. It helps the body release more insulin at mealtime to keep blood glucose in balance. It is used as therapy for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus with established cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease and obesity. These drugs enhance insulin production, slow digestion, and reduce appetite, which leads to better blood sugar control and weight loss. They also provide cardiovascular and kidney benefits.</p>