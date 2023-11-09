Mahua Moitra writes to LS Speaker, alleging leak of 'cash for query' draft report

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday shot off a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla complaining against the leak of a draft report on the cash for query allegations against her, saying it is a “total breakdown” of all due process and rules of Lok Sabha.
Her letter came hours before the Ethics Committee was to meet to adopt the report.
In her letter, she said NDTV ran the news “openly claiming” that it had accessed the report, a day before it was to be placed before the committee.
“It is even more shocking because this media channel is majority-owned by Adani Group, against whom I have raised very serious questions of corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations in the Lok Sabha,” she said in the letter, which she posted on ‘X’.
She claimed in the letter that she has been “targeted for speaking against this corporate giant” and it was “absolutely shocking” how a channel owned by this group has access to a “confidential committee report which is the subject of my alleged unethical conduct”.
“There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate,” she said.