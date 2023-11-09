Mahua Moitra writes to LS Speaker, alleging leak of 'cash for query' draft report

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday shot off a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla complaining against the leak of a draft report on the cash for query allegations against her, saying it is a “total breakdown” of all due process and rules of Lok Sabha.

Her letter came hours before the Ethics Committee was to meet to adopt the report.

In her letter, she said NDTV ran the news “openly claiming” that it had accessed the report, a day before it was to be placed before the committee.