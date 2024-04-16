Monitoring Israel-Hamas war to train soldiers to tackle similar situations: Top Army official

Shimla: The Indian Army has been monitoring the Israel-Hamas conflict so that its soldiers are trained to tackle similar situations on the border if terrorist attacks are launched from Pakistan or any other country, the general heading the Army Training Command said here on Tuesday.

"We are also closely watching the Russia- Ukraine war for three years to know how the drones and new technologies are impacting the war," Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commander-in-Chief of Shimla base Army Training Command (ARTRAC) also said.

Addressing mediapersons after the investiture ceremony of ARTRAC, Singh said the Army has to understand and study these scenarios so that it is prepared if it has to undergo a similar situation tomorrow.

So the training content imparted to soldiers and field army is made accordingly to prepare them for such contingencies, he said.

The Israel-Hamas war is a "classic case where we may also be impacted by similar situations on our borders with Pakistan or another country with terrorist attacks", so military training has to be relevant," Lt gen Singh said.

"War is a dynamic and evolving process and what wins you the last war may not be very good to win the next war and when economy evolves, threats also evolve. It is for the military commanders to be aware about it," he added.