More girls than boys aspire to continue studying after class 12: ASER 2023

The report noted that in general, boys were able to take or at least shape these decisions. If they were not interested in studying further, they could drop out regardless of their family’s preferences. But in the case of girls, these decisions were often not in their hands.

"In the ASER 2023 survey findings, a larger proportion of boys than girls reported not wanting to study after class 12. During the discussion, girls discussed wanting to study at least to undergraduate level, while boys talked about the likelihood of discontinuing their education after completing their schooling," the report said.