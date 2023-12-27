JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MPhil not a 'recognised' degree: UGC warns students

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi cautioned students not to enroll in any MPhil programme offered by universities.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 09:56 IST

Follow Us

The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

"Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme," Joshi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 December 2023, 09:56 IST)
India NewsEducationUGCUniversity Grants CommissionMPhil

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT