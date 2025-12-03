<p>New Delhi: As the party gears up to set its organisational issues in order, the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and organisational secretary B L Santosh got into a huddle. The third day of the Winter Session in Parliament saw a series of key meetings held to deliberate on several matters, which likely includes election of the president of the party’s UP unit. </p><p>While party leaders remained tight lipped on the matter, the several meetings held caused a flutter. Before his meeting with the PM alongside Shah and Nadda, BL Santosh held a lone meeting with Modi. After the four sat for a meeting, another meeting was held amongst Shah, Nadda and Santosh. </p><p>There is speculation that the meeting was held to finalise name for the president of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. Sources involved in the process said that the party election would take place within a week’s time. Party elections in the country’s largest state have been pending for a while, leading to speculations that there is infighting among the BJP state leadership. </p><p>The election in UP is an important precursor to the party’s presidential elections which has been pending for three years now. Sitting president JP Nadda has been given a few extensions. </p><p>While there needs to be elections in at least 19 states for the presidential elections to take place, elections across 29 state units have taken place. “Uttar Pradesh might not be mandatory but is important since the prime minister is an elected MP from the state,” said a leader involved in the election process. </p><p>Sources in the party also said that there is a strong likelihood that the elections for the party president would happen in 2026, since the inauspicious time period of Kharmas is going on. The onset of the festival of Uttarayan in mid-January is when the Kharmas period ends, and the elections might take place then. </p>