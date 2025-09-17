Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

#MyModiStory trends on X: From M K Stalin to Madhavan, celebs and leaders wish PM Modi on 75th birthday

From celebrities to politicians, people from across industries have taken to their social media platforms to share their memories and moments with PM Modi, resulting in #MyModiStory trending on X.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 07:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 07:04 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us