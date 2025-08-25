<p>Kohima: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Monday sworn in as the 22nd governor of Nagaland at a function held at Raj Bhavan.</p>.<p>Bhalla has been given the additional charge, following the demise of Governor La Ganesan.</p>.<p>Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.</p>.<p>The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, several state ministers, MLAs, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries.</p>.<p>After taking the oath, Bhalla held his first interaction with the state cabinet led by Rio at Raj Bhavan.</p>.<p>He also inspected a ceremonial guard of honour as part of the swearing-in ceremony.</p>.Manipur HC asks govt to issue certificates with changed named and gender to transgender doctor .<p>The programme, chaired by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, concluded with a reception at Raj Bhavan, where political leaders, tribal bodies, church representatives, and civil society organisations extended greetings to the new constitutional head of the state.</p>.<p>Of the 17 major tribes in Nagaland, members of a committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) - representing the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes - did not participate in the function.</p>.<p>The panel has been pressing for a review of the more than four-decade-old job reservation policy for backward tribes in the state.</p>.<p>The government has accepted the demand and announced the constitution of a Reservation Review Commission, but the committee has rejected it.</p>.<p>The committee insisted that representatives of tribal bodies and civil society organisations should be included in the commission.</p>.<p>The panel announced that it would not participate in all government functions until its demand is fulfilled.</p>.<p>The five tribes had also boycotted the Independence Day celebrations this month.</p>