Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindianagaland

Manipur Guv Ajay Kumar Bhalla takes oath as Nagaland governor with additional charge

Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 08:45 IST
India NewsNagalandRaj BhavanAjay Kumar Bhalla

Follow us on :

Follow Us