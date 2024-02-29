Nagaland Assembly repeals Public Debt Act

Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday repealed the Public Debt Act, 1944 and amended the Government Securities Act, 2006.

A government resolution was tabled by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Moving the resolution, Rio said the Public Debt Act, 1944, which regulates the operation of government securities, is a pre-Constitutional Act and has become redundant with the enactment of the Government Securities Act, 2006.

Since public debt is a state subject, repeal of the Public Debt Act, 1944 can be done only as per the procedure prescribed under Article 252 of the Constitution which requires passage of a resolution for repeal of the Act by the assembly, Rio said.