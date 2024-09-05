Nagaland landslide: NH-29 still blocked, CM asks NHIDCL to expedite restoration work

Guwahati: The NH-29 that connects Dimapur with Nagaland capital Kohima remained blocked for the second day on Thursday as some portions were washed away due to landslides caused by cloudbursts and heavy rains on Tuesday.

At least six persons died and 11 cars, five trucks and three roadside hotels were damaged due to mudslides that created havoc on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday visited the worst affected Pheriam area and took stock of the situation. He asked the construction agencies to expedite restoration work for normal vehicle movement. "The government will ensure that inconvenience is minimised and normalcy is restored at the earliest," CM said in a post on X.