Nagaland's people should feel at par with all countrymen: Rahul Gandhi

“It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to everyone else in the country. That is the idea of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

"To deliver justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal & accessible to everyone," Gandhi said.

Gandhi, who embarked on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur on January 14, reached Nagaland on Monday evening.

Addressing another rally at the High School Junction, he said the Congress had earlier conducted the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from South India to Kashmir with the idea to "bring together different cultures, religions and languages".

This time, the party decided to have another yatra starting from the north-east as the region is "very central to the idea of India", he said.

“We started from Manipur and now crossing Nagaland. It’s a lovely experience. Thank you for all the affection. Jai Hind,” he said.

As the yatra crossed the state capital, hundreds of people, including women and children greeted him.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' would cover a distance of 6,713 km and 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and is scheduled to culminate in Mumbai in Maharashtra.