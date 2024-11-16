Modi Abroad Updates | PM courts Global South allies on 3-nation-visit

The trip will see PM Modi travelling to Nigeria first, on a two-day visit. It is the first by an Indian PM in 17 years and has been arranged after a formal invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to a MEA statement, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the bilateral ties and possible partnerships between India and Nigeria. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria.

“India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership,” the MEA stated.

PM Modi will then travel to Rio De Janeiro to attend the G20 Summit (November 18) hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. After the Summit, where Modi has a whole host of interactions planned with world leaders from the Global South, Modi will visit Guyana. During the November 19-21 visit at the invitation of the Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi will not only hold bilateral discussions and meet other senior leaders of Guyana but also address the Parliament of Guyana and a gathering of the Indian diaspora.