india

National Judicial Academy signs MoU with Singapore Judicial College in presence of CJI, counterpart

On Thursday, India and Singapore signed another memorandum of understanding on judicial cooperation.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 10:53 IST

Follow Us

The National Judicial Academy of India on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Judicial College of the Supreme Court of the island city-state on advancing cooperation in judicial education and research.

“Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, who is also the chairperson of the National Judicial Academy and the Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon witnessed the signing of an MoU,” an apex court official said.

The CJI is on an official visit of Singapore.

On Thursday, India and Singapore signed another memorandum of understanding on judicial cooperation.

The CJI and his Singapore counterpart Menon witnessed the signing of the MoU between the supreme courts of two the nations on Thursday.

Earlier, Justice Menon had visited India and even sat on the Supreme Court of India bench on February 3.

Justice Menon, who has been serving as the fourth chief justice of Singapore since 2012, had attended a function to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court. Justice Menon was the chief guest at the function.

(Published 08 September 2023, 10:53 IST)
