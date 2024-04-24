Navy official freed from Qatar prison, father write to PM Modi

New Delhi: Captain Saurabh Vashisht, one of the eight imprisoned Indian Navy personnel released by Qatar following India's diplomatic efforts, and his father have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey their heartfelt thanks and laud his leadership.

Vashisht said his heart is brimming with appreciation and reverence, as he praised Modi for his unwavering support and tireless efforts during one of the most challenging phases of his life, officials noted on Wednesday.

He said in the letter to the prime minister that, "In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, you emerged as a steadfast beacon of hope and resilience, transcending the realms of politics to embody a guiding force of unparalleled significance."

He added, "Your solemn vow that no Indian would be left behind resonated deeply within our spirits, and time and again, you have demonstrated the profound sincerity of that commitment."

All eight officials were given the capital punishment by Qatar on espionage charges which was later committed.