Homeindia

Nayab Singh Saini: Things to know about Haryana's New Chief Minister

Here's everything you need to know about the politician Nayab Singh Saini, who is more likely to become the Chief Minister of Haryana.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 09:54 IST

Politician Nayab Singh Saini's name is buzzing in the political circles and is likely to be the CM of Haryana.

Credit: Special Arrangement

This development comes after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday (March 12).

Credit: X/@mr_mayank

A state president of BJP Haryana, Nayab Saini represents Kurukshetra in Lok Sabha

Credit: Special Arrangement

Belonging to OBC community, Nayab is an organization man since 1996.

Credit: Special Arrangement

In 2019, Nayab won Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency by a whopping margin of 3.85 lakh votes.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Saini has been chosen unanimously as the state leader of the BJP's legislature group.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 12 March 2024, 09:54 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaManohar Lal Khattar

