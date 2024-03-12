Nayab Singh Saini: Things to know about Haryana's New Chief Minister

Politician Nayab Singh Saini's name is buzzing in the political circles and is likely to be the CM of Haryana.
This development comes after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday (March 12).
A state president of BJP Haryana, Nayab Saini represents Kurukshetra in Lok Sabha
Belonging to OBC community, Nayab is an organization man since 1996.
In 2019, Nayab won Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency by a whopping margin of 3.85 lakh votes.
Saini has been chosen unanimously as the state leader of the BJP's legislature group.
