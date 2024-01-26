JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NCC has first-ever all-girl outing in Republic Day parade

The all-girl band was followed by a second NCC girl marching contingent, comprising 148 cadets led by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia from UP directorate.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: An all-girl contingent and band of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), fielded for the first time, marched on Kartavya Path Friday morning on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

The contingent, comprising148 cadets from across the nation, was led by Senior Under Officer Punnya Ponnamma from Kar and Goa Directorate.

With nearly 17 lakh cadets on its roll, NCC is one of the largest youth uniformed organisations in the world.

The NCC band, comprising the band of NCC Girls Birla Balika Vidya Peeth, Pilani, Rajasthan, and NCC girls –northeastern region, was led by senior under officers Yashasvica Gaur and Ankita Sharma and played the 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' tune.

The all-girl band was followed by a second NCC girl marching contingent, comprising 148 cadets led by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia from UP directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 January 2024, 10:02 IST)
India NewsRepublic DayNCCTrendingNational Cadet Corps

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT