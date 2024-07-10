NCW chief welcomes Supreme Court ruling on right of Muslim women to seek maintenance

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women welcomed the Supreme Court order on maintenance of Muslim women. Commission chief Rekha Sharma said that ruling has upheld the rights of Muslim women to seek maintenance, and said that it will ensure gender equality and justice for all women, irrespective of religion.
“I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that affirms the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion,” Sharma said.
“It reinforces the principle that no woman should be left without support and protection under the law. The NCW remains committed to advocating for the rights of women and ensuring that justice prevails for every woman in India,” she added.
The SC ruled on Wednesday that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 will not prevail over the provisions of Section 125 of the CrPC, and that Muslim women are entitled to maintenance.
Published 10 July 2024, 17:13 IST