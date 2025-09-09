Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan elected as India's next Vice President

Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes while joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 13:58 IST
India Newsvice presidentC P Radhakrishnan

Follow us on :

Follow Us