<p>New Delhi: NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday was elected Vice President of India defeating Opposition joint candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy in an electoral battle that saw at least 13 MPs voting against party lines.</p><p>The results were a set back to the Opposition as it could not hold together to its MPs. Justice Reddy was promised at least 324 votes, but he ended up with only 300 vote while his rival Radhakrishnan managed 13 more votes than what the NDA was promised.</p><p>Of the 781 electors, 14 MPs have declared abstention from voting while 767 cast their vote. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. The Opposition had pitched the contest as a battle between Constitution and RSS-BJP.</p>