Need to be vigilant on new strain of Avian Influenza virus: OMAG

Mumbai: Amid the new strain of Avian Influenza virus - H9N2 which has hit China, the Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), an umbrella organisation of professional medical associations of post-graduate doctors, has asked the government and people to be vigilant.

“H9N2 is one of the variants of Avian Influenza virus - the bird flu virus. Hence ultimately it boils down to two things: most new infectious agents are viruses, not bacteria or fungus or parasites, most of the new viral infections are zoonotic infections that means infections arising out of animals / birds, spreading to human beings and then from human to human transmission,” OMAG Secretary General Dr Ishwar Gilada said on Saturday.

“This is mainly because human beings for their own survival and selfish mottos intrude the environments or habitats of animals including wild animals, birds, forests and anything and everything. We have to therefore pay a heavy price for that. Same thing is with ecology, which is resulting in global warming. What happens in one part of the world has a cascading effect on other parts as we are a global village and connected with each other,” he said.