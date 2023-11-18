Neeraj Yadav fails dope test, India may lose two gold and drop one spot in Asian Para Games table

"This particular test was done in Bengaluru six days before going to Hangzhou. He had given three samples in September, including during the trial selection for Hangzhou Asian Games, and they all came clean. He is an experienced athlete competing for 10 years and he knows the consequences."

"Moreover, the sample collection of seven athletes was done together in a single room (of SAI Centre in Bengaluru) and there is a chance of samples being attributed to wrong people. This is what he told me."