NEET-UG case: Supreme Court asks IIT-Delhi to form experts panel to decide on contentious question; hearing to continue on July 23

Some of the petitioners said that as per the old NCERT syllabus one option was correct, but the new syllabus of NCERT indicated another option as correct, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) treated both the options as correct.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The NTA and the Centre are expected to put forth their submission on pleas seeking re-test of May 5 examination due to paper leakage and other irregularities.

During the hearing, petitioners seeking a direction for re-test claimed the NEET-UG exam was held without any procedures being followed. There was a complete systemic failure and there was no address verification or CCTV camera monitoring at any of the locations, they alleged.

"It was having a complete systemic failure, no address verification, no CCTV camera monitoring at any of the locations. There has been a live monitoring, they said. but a wrong question paper was distributed in Sawai Madhopur and there was no surveillance. It is on social media they get to know about the wrong question paper," senior advocate Narendra Hooda, representing some petitioners, contended before the court.

The court noted a few statements recorded by Bihar Police revealed that students were made to learn the answers on the night of May 4, which means that the paper was released prior to the date.