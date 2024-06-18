NEET-UG row: SC issues notice to NTA, Centre, says negligence should be dealt with

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government and National Testing Agency to file their responses to the pleas for cancelling NEET UG 2024 due to paper leak and other irregularities, saying the matter should be thoroughly investigated as students put in a lot of hardwork to prepare for such examinations.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and the NTA on a batch of fresh petitions, raising question mark on the conduct of examination on May 5 and declaration of results on June 4.

The court told the Centre and the NTA's counsel, "The matter ought not to be treated as adversarial. Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with."

"Imagine a situation if a person who has played fraud becomes a doctor, he would be more deleterious to the society. We know the amount of hard work that goes into preparation of such examinations. We want timely actions," the bench said.