NEET-UG row: SC issues notice to NTA, Centre, says negligence should be dealt with

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government and National Testing Agency to file their responses to the pleas for cancelling NEET UG 2024 due to paper leak and other irregularities, saying the matter should be thoroughly investigated as students put in a lot of hardwork to prepare for such examinations.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and the NTA on a batch of fresh petitions, raising question mark on the conduct of examination on May 5 and declaration of results on June 4.
The court told the Centre and the NTA's counsel, "The matter ought not to be treated as adversarial. Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with."
"Imagine a situation if a person who has played fraud becomes a doctor, he would be more deleterious to the society. We know the amount of hard work that goes into preparation of such examinations. We want timely actions," the bench said.
The court fixed the matter for consideration on July 8, when other pleas for cancellation of examination and CBI into paper leak would come up for hearing.
The NEET UG was conducted on May 5 for admission to undergraduate courses in government and private medical colleges across the country. Students in several places are up in arms against the authorities over the reports of paper leakage and other malpractices like award of grace marks to 1563 candidates due to time loss.
The NTA subsequently decided to withdraw the grace marks and conduct re-test for 1563 candidates on June 23. It had said their results would be declared on June 30, so that counselling can start from July 6.
The court had approved the conduct of re-examination for 1563 candidates but declined to halt the counselling proposed to begin on July 6.
Published 18 June 2024, 06:08 IST