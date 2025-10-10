<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday indicated that it may allow use of green firecrackers during Diwali festival but with certain time duration </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said a complete ban on bursting of fire crackers in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated and balancing of equities is needed. </p><p>The court reserved its decision on a plea for sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the upcoming Diwali festival. </p><p>The court said it would most likely to revisit the stay on ban on green firecrackers, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell "green" firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region. </p>.NCR states urges Supreme Court to permit bursting of green crackers.<p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to allow green firecrackers, between 8 am and 8 pm, on Christmas & New Year eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am and for one hour on Gurpurab, and on other occasions too. </p><p>He made an additional request that the timings may be relaxed for bursting of crackers during Diwali and other festivals.</p><p>“Let our children celebrate Diwali with fervour at least for two days," Mehta submitted.</p><p>He also said Delhi is home to people from diverse communities who celebrate at different times of the day. </p><p>Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak asked the court to pass an order and allow to include two hours in the morning as well. </p><p>On September 26, the court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR, in view of the increasing level of pollution and deteriorating environmental condition.</p>