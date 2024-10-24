Home
Neither US nor China can ignore India today: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'India's priority is not to impose its dominance, in the sense we are the biggest democracy we have in the world, the largest population, but to enhance its influence,' she said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:06 IST

