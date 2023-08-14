Netaji wouldn’t have accepted a divided India, says grand nephew Chandra Bose

The Indian National Army (INA) had fought for the freedom of an undivided India, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have never accepted the partition, had he been around in 1947 when India attained independence, Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew said.

Talking exclusively to Deccan Herald, Bose said that Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) fought for the freedom of a united India, and not for a partitioned country. “The INA also had so many Muslims, besides soldiers of other faiths, and they fought for an undivided India, not for Pakistan,” Bose said.

“Netaji was very clear that for governance, or for running the country, you have to unite all communities – unity through diversity. He actually practised it, in INA, and the government he had formed. While he was a devout Hindu, he mixed religion neither with the freedom struggle, nor with politics,” Bose said.

Bose stated that today, politicians are using religion to divide people and win elections, and in the process while parties may win, the nation is losing.