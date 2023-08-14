Netaji wouldn’t have accepted a divided India, says grand nephew Chandra Bose

The Indian National Army (INA) had fought for the freedom of an undivided India, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have never accepted the partition, had he been around in 1947 when India attained independence, Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew said.
Talking exclusively to Deccan Herald, Bose said that Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) fought for the freedom of a united India, and not for a partitioned country. “The INA also had so many Muslims, besides soldiers of other faiths, and they fought for an undivided India, not for Pakistan,” Bose said.
“Netaji was very clear that for governance, or for running the country, you have to unite all communities – unity through diversity. He actually practised it, in INA, and the government he had formed. While he was a devout Hindu, he mixed religion neither with the freedom struggle, nor with politics,” Bose said.
Bose stated that today, politicians are using religion to divide people and win elections, and in the process while parties may win, the nation is losing.
“The message, the honourable prime minister gives, tomorrow, I hope, is that without communal harmony, and unity, no development or the progress of the nation is possible,” he said.
What has irked Bose is also what has happened in Manipur, where a divide runs strong between two major communities. “Netaji would have been horrified to see what’s happening in Manipur. I feel the government should be more proactive in dealing with the situation," he said.
Bose said that the ancestors of the Kukis and the Meitis had fought for India’s freedom, unitedly along with INA. “In 1944, when Colonel Shaukat Ali Malik made inroads, towards capturing Moirang, he was received by local inhabitants, and they unitedly fought for freedom,” Bose said. “Today, we are seeing a divide among ethnic communities. This is due to divisive politics, and is unacceptable,” he added.
Talking in the context of Netaji being honoured by governments, Bose said that it’s only possible when one follows his secular ideology. “Netaji is the only leader in Indian history, till date, who could unite Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and people of other faith, strongly. His concept of Bharatiyata should be implemented. If we do not check the divisive forces, the country has tough days ahead,” Bose said.