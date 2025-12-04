<p>New Delhi: Union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Thursday said the current system of toll collection will come to an end within a year and an electronic system will take its place, ensuring a seamless experience for highway users.</p>.<p>The new system has been rolled out in 10 places and will be extended across the country within a year, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.</p>.<p>"This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," he said.</p>.'3,187 km national highway projects sanctioned to Karnataka': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari .<p>Gadkari also said that currently 4,500 highway projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are ongoing across the country.</p>.<p>According to an official statement recently released, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, a unified, interoperable platform for electronic toll payments, to streamline toll collection across India's highways.</p>.<p>At the core of NETC is FASTag, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based device affixed to a vehicle's windscreen.</p>.<p>It allows toll payments to be made automatically from the user's linked account without stopping at the plaza.</p>