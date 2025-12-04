Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New barrier-less highway toll collection system to be in place across India within one year: Nitin Gadkari

The new system has been rolled out in 10 places and will be extended across the country within a year, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 07:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 07:55 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariLok SabhaNational Highway

Follow us on :

Follow Us