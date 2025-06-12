<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/railway-minister-suspends-four-officials-for-providing-old-dirty-train-coaches-for-bsf-personnel-3581214">coach of a train</a> derailed near Shivaji bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said. No casualty were reported in the incident.</p>.<p>The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was on its way from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway station in the national capital when it derailed around 4:10 pm.</p>.<p>Restoration work is ongoing at the spot, he added. </p>.First direct train from Bengaluru to Uttarakhand