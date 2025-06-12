Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New Delhi: Train derails near Shivaji Bridge, no casualty

The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was on its way from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway station in the national capital when it derailed around 4:10 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 14:02 IST
New DelhiTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us