New HAL facilities to support ISRO’s LVM3 programme

Bengaluru: In a capability upgrade that is expected to meet the growing production needs of ISRO, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) opened a manufacturing facility at its aerospace division here on Wednesday.

The new propellant tank production and CNC machining facilities will specifically cater to the production of India’s heaviest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). While ISRO has an annual requirement of six LVM3 launches, the existing capacity allows for only two per year. HAL said the new facilities would address this gap and enable HAL to manufacture critical components to support the production of six LVM3s per year. ISRO Chairman S Somanath inaugurated the facilities.