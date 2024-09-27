New howitzers, firing ranges near the LAC for Army amidst China boundary dispute

In partnership with DRDO, academic institutions and industry, the army is developing a range of new weapons such as long-range loiter ammunition, smart shells, area denial rocket systems and hypersonic missiles. Work is also on for smart drones and remotely piloted aircraft that don’t require runways.

Though the Indian Army’s initial plan was to deploy the 100 K-9 Vajra gun systems in the desert area, the guns with a range of 40 km, were taken to Ladakh for use in mechanised formations along the northern border once tension with China broke out.

“An acceptance of necessity for a repeat order of 100 guns was granted. Further process is on," he told reporters ahead of the 198th anniversary of the Regiment of Artillery.

On the advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS), he said trials had been completed and evaluations were on. “The RFP (request for proposal) was for 300 guns and we are hopeful of signing the agreement in this fiscal,” he said.

The senior army official said two high altitude firing ranges in Arunachal Pradesh were now available for high-altitude firing practice. The two ranges are within 50 km from the LAC. Talks are on with other northern states to have more firing ranges.

"As far as ammunition is concerned, a lot of improvements are being undertaken to enhance the accuracy and lethality," he said.

The army is working with partners for the development of new types of ammunition like sensor fused munition and extended range ammunition that can be operated from depth areas. Trials will also start to examine the quality of ammunition made by private vendors.