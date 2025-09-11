Menu
New info Centre INS Aravali at Gurugram to help expand Indian Navy’s reach in Indian Ocean Region

Named INS Aravali, the new centre would be commissioned at Gurugram by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Friday.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:37 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 17:37 IST
India NewsgurugramIndian NavyIndian Ocean Region

