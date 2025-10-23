<p>The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced new safeguards for removal of unlawful online content by intermediaries in order to bring transparency.</p><p>These new amendments falls under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), and will come into effect from November 1, 2025.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account restored; MeitY says no role in 'suspension'.<p>The rules were earlier notified on February 25, 2021. </p><p>Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries will remove the unlawful online content upon receiving actual information either through a court order of any notification from the Government.</p><p>"Any intimation to intermediaries for removal of unlawful information can now only be issued by a senior officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, or equivalent, or, where such rank is not appointed, a Director or an officer equivalent in rank and, where so authorised, acting through a single corresponding officer in its authorised agency, where such agency is so appointed," MeitY released a statement.</p><p>“We have raised the level of accountability in the government. It has to be a senior level officer who can authorise,” said Union Minister for Electronics and IT (Meity) Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press briefing.</p>.<p>The amendments are said to place a balance between the constitutional rights of citizens and the regulatory powers of the State.</p>