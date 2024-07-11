New quantum research promises stronger digital data protection

Extending work done at RRI’s Quantum Information and Computing lab, the team experimented with the generation of unpredictable random numbers, an unexplored domain, that help devices against tampering. These numbers are crucial in applications including cryptographic key generation, secure password creation, and digital signatures. Pingal Pratyush Nath, a PhD student at IISc, is the first author of the paper, published in Physical Review Letters.

The security of quantum communications depends on inherent randomness, like the randomness in the measurement bases chosen by the sender and the receiver. This randomness prevents malicious agents from deciphering secure information through prior knowledge of such a choice of bases.

The experimental setup was found to display resilience against attacks. “The certified random numbers are important because any predictability of these numbers can compromise the entire security system, making it vulnerable to attacks. These numbers ensure the robustness of encryption, authentication and data integrity processes and maintain trust and security in digital interactions,” Professor Urbasi Sinha, faculty at RRI and corresponding author of the paper, said.