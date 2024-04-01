New toll rates on highways to be effective after Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF), an umbrella body of highway developers organisation, had on Sunday written to NHAI, saying it was communicated by the project directors on March 29, 2024 to the concessionaires to not to publish the revised toll/fee rates effective from April 01, 2024 in local newspapers, which is in contradiction to the provisions of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008 and the concession agreements.