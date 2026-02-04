<p>Baramati: Chief and former Union agriculture minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sharad%20Pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> on Wednesday said the new US tariff policy has provisions allowing agricultural exports to India, which is a cause for concern for Indian farmers.</p>.<p>A clear picture of the recent India-US trade deal would emerge in the next two days, Pawar told reporters in Baramati.</p>.<p>The US had earlier imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.</p>.<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".</p>.<p>Commenting on the issue of tariffs in the context of the recent India-US trade deal, Pawar said a clear picture would emerge in the next two days.</p>.<p>"We can comment only after the picture becomes clear. However, a provision in the Indo-US tariff deal announced by the United States allows agricultural exports to India, which is a matter of concern for Indian farmers and the domestic agriculture sector," he said.</p>.India-US trade deal will not compromise farmers' interests: PM Modi.<p>"The US is a powerful economy, and large-scale agricultural exports by such a country can adversely impact local producers in other nations. I expect that the Indian agriculture sector will be safeguarded and not exposed to such a situation," the Rajya Sabha member said.</p>.<p>White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that Prime Minister Modi committed to USD 500 billion of purchases of US energy, transportation, and agricultural products.</p>.<p>The US tariff on India will now be at 18 per cent, but American exports to India will face a tariff of 0 per cent, so this is a great deal and a huge win for American workers, businesses and consumers alike, she added.</p>.<p>Sharad Pawar said he could not attend the ongoing Budget session in Parliament due to a family tragedy, referring to his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's death.</p>.<p>"I have never remained absent for the Budget session. But this time, due to the tragic accident, I could not go to Delhi to attend the Budget and was not able to go through it in detail," the parliamentarian said.</p>.<p>Commenting on the Union Budget, he said, "From whatever I have read in newspapers, it appears that steps which could have caused suffering to the common people were deliberately avoided, and that is a matter of satisfaction. At the same time, some concrete measures for development were expected." </p>