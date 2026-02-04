Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New US tariff policy favours agri exports, raises concern for Indian farmers: Sharad Pawar

A clear picture of the recent India-US trade deal would emerge in the next two days, Pawar told reporters in Baramati.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsNCPSharad PawarIndia-US Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us