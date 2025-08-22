News in Pics | August 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

January Gweshe, a senior animal caregiver, feeds an orphaned elephant named Kadiki (The Little One) at Wild is Life, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Madhya Pradesh’s newly-constructed largest flyover illuminated ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in Jabalpur, MP.
An artisan decorates an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Prayagraj.
A surfer takes advantage of the waves and wind from Hurricane Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, in Rockport, Massachusetts, US.
Tourists form a line while hiking along a ridge of Mount Etna in Catania, Sicily, Italy.
Published 22 August 2025, 00:29 IST