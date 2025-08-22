Menu
News in Pics | August 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 00:29 IST
January Gweshe, a senior animal caregiver, feeds an orphaned elephant named Kadiki (The Little One) at Wild is Life, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Madhya Pradesh’s newly-constructed largest flyover illuminated ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in Jabalpur, MP.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artisan decorates an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A surfer takes advantage of the waves and wind from Hurricane Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, in Rockport, Massachusetts, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists form a line while hiking along a ridge of Mount Etna in Catania, Sicily, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

