<p>A major controversy has erupted on social media involving actor Dhanush and his manager, Shreyas, after a controversial video surfaced online. In the video, TV actress Manya Anand is seen levelling casting couch accusations against Dhanush’s manager, Shreyas.</p><p>During a media interview, Manya alleges that Shreyas explicitly sought a compromise (termed as "adjustment" or "commitment") from her, promising a part in a Dhanush film as compensation.</p>.<p>This damning clip is currently a hot topic across all online platforms and has been a talking point in the Kollywood fraternity. While this incident has sadly become a major topic in showbiz and damaged the actor’s reputation, the claims are categorically untrue.</p><p>Dhanush and his manager, Shreyas, are not only victims of this but have been fighting this months-long scam by an impostor. This con artist has been fraudulently using Shreyas's identity to approach numerous women, offering them roles in Dhanush's films in exchange for "commitment" or sexual favours.</p><p>In February, Shreyas, who serves as both Dhanush’s manager and a director at Wunderbar Films, took to his social media platform to warn potential victims, asking them not to fall for this fraud. Shreyas has also registered a complaint regarding the issue, and the officials are currently probing the matter and are focused on catching hold of the culprit.</p>.<p>Recently, Dhanush has emerged as one of Kollywood's most heavily trolled and publicly abused actors. These smear campaigns, often involving the eruption of shaming controversies, are particularly prevalent just before his film releases.</p><p>However, <em>Idli Kadai</em> maker has subtly confronted his trolls and critics during the promotional events. In one of the audio launches of his film, he said that as long as his massive "sea of fans" supports him, "you can't even remove a single brick of [his] self-made fort."</p><p>Insiders suggest the circulation and rapid rise of this clip were deliberately orchestrated, noting that it gained momentum immediately after the trailer launch of Dhanush's upcoming Bollywood film, <em>Tere Ishq Mein</em>.</p><p>According to the Kollywood insiders, an organised "army" is reportedly working around the clock with the specific goal of tarnishing the image of Dhanush, who is recognised as one of Indian cinema's most successful and versatile actors.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <em>Asuran</em> star has chosen to ignore the serious allegations and focus instead on his work, consistently striving to elevate the position of Tamil Cinema worldwide by working tirelessly on numerous projects.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Dhanush is busy working on a couple of projects and with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie, <em>Tere Ishq Mein</em>. The movie is releasing in both Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025 and is a spiritual sequel to <em>Raanjhanaa</em>, with Dhanush returning in the lead role and Kriti Sanon replacing Sonam Kapoor.</p>