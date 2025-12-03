Menu
News in Pics | December 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 01:02 IST
A Little Cormorant sits on a branch, at Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer

Credit: PTI Photo

An agniveer demonstrates combat readiness and physical training during a spectacle at the Artillery Centre, in Hyderabad

Credit: PTI Photo

A worker installs lettering on a signboard reading 'Lok Bhavan', in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. The Union Home Ministry (MHA) wrote to all Governors and Lieutenant Governors suggesting that the name of 'Raj Bhavan' be changed to 'Lok Bhavan'

Credit: PTI Photo

Little Cormorants sit on a tree branch as the sun sets in the backdrop, at Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer

Credit: PTI Photo

Youngsters play cricket on fallen leaves of the chinar trees, on a cold and foggy day, at Chinar Bagh in Srinagar

Credit: PTI Photo

A man shops for vegetable on a waterlogged street following Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 03 December 2025, 01:02 IST
