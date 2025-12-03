News in Pics | December 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A Little Cormorant sits on a branch, at Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer
An agniveer demonstrates combat readiness and physical training during a spectacle at the Artillery Centre, in Hyderabad
A worker installs lettering on a signboard reading 'Lok Bhavan', in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. The Union Home Ministry (MHA) wrote to all Governors and Lieutenant Governors suggesting that the name of 'Raj Bhavan' be changed to 'Lok Bhavan'
Little Cormorants sit on a tree branch as the sun sets in the backdrop, at Anasagar Lake, in Ajmer
Youngsters play cricket on fallen leaves of the chinar trees, on a cold and foggy day, at Chinar Bagh in Srinagar
A man shops for vegetable on a waterlogged street following Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai
Published 03 December 2025, 01:02 IST