News in Pics | March 01, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone view shows homes damaged by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, in Stinnett, Texas.
Officers of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (National Air-Sea Command) stand guard during the presentation of five tons of drugs seized during an operation in the Caribbean Sea, in Colon, Panama.
Fishermen during sunset at the Sangam amid the ongoing Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.
BSF personnel perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the International Border Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, on the outskirts of Jammu.
A statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in Mumbai.
PM Modi being received by BJP National President JP Nadda upon his arrival for the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.
(Published 01 March 2024, 00:40 IST)