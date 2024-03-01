JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 01, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Best photos from around the world today!
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 00:40 IST

A drone view shows homes damaged by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, in Stinnett, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Officers of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (National Air-Sea Command) stand guard during the presentation of five tons of drugs seized during an operation in the Caribbean Sea, in Colon, Panama.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Fishermen during sunset at the Sangam amid the ongoing Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

BSF personnel perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the International Border Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, on the outskirts of Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

A statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM Modi being received by BJP National President JP Nadda upon his arrival for the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 01 March 2024, 00:40 IST)
