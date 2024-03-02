JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics: March 02, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Best photos from around the world today!
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 03:29 IST

An activist from the animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) protests during designer Victoria Beckham's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Children wash mud from their bicycles in the street after the Acre River overflowed due to heavy rain, in Brasileia, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A power pole burns at its base in an area almost entirely burned by a recent wildfire near Canadian, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during his visit to the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Water cannon being used by the police to disperse the Kerala Students Union’s (KSU) activists during their protest over the arrest of the SFI students in Wayanad.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 02 March 2024, 03:29 IST)
