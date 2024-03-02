News in Pics: March 02, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An activist from the animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) protests during designer Victoria Beckham's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show at the Paris Fashion Week.
Children wash mud from their bicycles in the street after the Acre River overflowed due to heavy rain, in Brasileia, Brazil.
A power pole burns at its base in an area almost entirely burned by a recent wildfire near Canadian, Texas.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during his visit to the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, in Kolkata.
Water cannon being used by the police to disperse the Kerala Students Union’s (KSU) activists during their protest over the arrest of the SFI students in Wayanad.
(Published 02 March 2024, 03:29 IST)