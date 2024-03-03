JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 03, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Best photos from around the world!
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 03:12 IST

Artists from various states perform at the 'National Cultural Festival 2024', in Hyderabad

Artists from various states perform at the 'National Cultural Festival 2024', in Hyderabad

Credit: PTI Photo 

BJP workers celebrate the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi for the third time after BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

BJP workers celebrate the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi for the third time after BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Benson Kipruto of Kenya and compatriot Timothy Kiplagat start the Tokyo Marathon 2024 race at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo.

Benson Kipruto of Kenya and compatriot Timothy Kiplagat start the Tokyo Marathon 2024 race at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A cow stands near a spot fire, likely from one of the recent deadly wildfires, fueled by high winds near Canadian, Texas.

A cow stands near a spot fire, likely from one of the recent deadly wildfires, fueled by high winds near Canadian, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A view of Brighton Beach in front of the Melbourne skyline during sunset in Melbourne, Australia.

A view of Brighton Beach in front of the Melbourne skyline during sunset in Melbourne, Australia.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A volunteer holds a baby caiman rescued from the urban area in order to return it to its natural habitat, in Cobija, Bolivia.

A volunteer holds a baby caiman rescued from the urban area in order to return it to its natural habitat, in Cobija, Bolivia.

Credit: reuters Photo 

(Published 03 March 2024, 03:12 IST)
