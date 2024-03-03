News in Pics | March 03, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Artists from various states perform at the 'National Cultural Festival 2024', in Hyderabad
BJP workers celebrate the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi for the third time after BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.
Benson Kipruto of Kenya and compatriot Timothy Kiplagat start the Tokyo Marathon 2024 race at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo.
A cow stands near a spot fire, likely from one of the recent deadly wildfires, fueled by high winds near Canadian, Texas.
A view of Brighton Beach in front of the Melbourne skyline during sunset in Melbourne, Australia.
A volunteer holds a baby caiman rescued from the urban area in order to return it to its natural habitat, in Cobija, Bolivia.
