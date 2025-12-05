Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Keeladi excavation report submitted for vetting to two subject experts: Government in Rajya Sabha

The submission of report is an integral part of excavation. Administrative actions are taken for timely submission of the report and required support is provided to staff members.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 19:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 19:20 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaASIKeeladi

Follow us on :

Follow Us