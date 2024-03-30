News in Pics | March 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers with muslim devotees during Iftar in the holy month of Ramzan, in Jalandhar.
A view of an illuminated cross inside the Colosseum, on the day Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations, in Rome.
One year since Evan Gershkovich's arrest, a billboard in Times Square, calls for the release of the Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia.
A US airforce aircraft is loaded with Humanitarian Airdrops for Gaza.
Bolivians commemorate Holy Week by sculpting surprising figures in the sand, in Oruro.
Muslim men recite a religious text at a madrasa during the holy month of Ramzan, in Guwahati
