Homeindia

News in Pics | March 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 30 March 2024, 03:40 IST

Former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers with muslim devotees during Iftar in the holy month of Ramzan, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view of an illuminated cross inside the Colosseum, on the day Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations, in Rome.

Credit: Reuters Photo

One year since Evan Gershkovich's arrest, a billboard in Times Square, calls for the release of the Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A US airforce aircraft is loaded with Humanitarian Airdrops for Gaza.

Credit; Reuters Photo

Bolivians commemorate Holy Week by sculpting surprising figures in the sand, in Oruro.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Muslim men recite a religious text at a madrasa during the holy month of Ramzan, in Guwahati

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 30 March 2024, 03:40 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

