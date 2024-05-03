Home
News in Pics | May 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

People take part in a torch light protest against Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A boy moves with his cycle amid heavy rains at Ullal main road, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Forest department personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district.

Credit: P[TI Photo 

Performers in ape costumes, ride horses as they attend the premiere of the film "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A singer, believed to be Madonna, rehearses ahead of a concert at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Published 03 May 2024, 03:15 IST
