News in Pics | May 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 03:27 IST
A man walks near Andy Warhol's "Flowers", Vincent Van Gogh's "Coin de jardin avec papillons" and Jean-Michel Basquiat's "The Italian Version of Popeye has no Pork in his Diet" during a media preview at Christie's

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of Indigenous communities participate in a rain petition ritual with songs and offerings, in the archaeological site of Cuicuilco, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A cargo vessel is assisted by tugboats as vessels transit through the Panama Canal, in Panama City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bangle workers work at a factory, in Firozabad.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A boat moves on Anasagar Lake as water hyacinth covers a major portion of the lake, in Ajmer.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A helicopter hovers during a mock drill, at the Parliament building, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

India NewsWorld newsPhotos

