News in Pics | November 10, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:59 IST
Security heightened in Puri, Prayagraj, and several other parts of India after Delhi car blast on Monday. Credit: PTI

Sergio Gor stands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during the swearing-in ceremony for Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2025. Credit: Reuters

A worker prepares the gate of Chaityabhoomi as part of preparations for 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', observed annually to commemorate the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, at Dadar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, say reports. Credit: PTI

Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the red carpet for the film "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" in New York City, U.S., November 10, 2025.Credit: Reuters

Published 11 November 2025, 01:59 IST
