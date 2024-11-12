News in Pics | November 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A firefighter works at the scene where a projectile fell after projectiles were launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.
A coffin with the body of Hilario Benjamin Dima, who died during clashes between police and protesters at last week's "national shutdown" against the election outcome, lies at the Michafutene cemetery, during his burial in Maputo, Mozambique.
An environmentalist holds the previously extinct Cape Water Lily at False Bay Nature Reserve wetland, which was part of the Earthshot Week in Cape Town, where it has been reintroduced at the reserve wetland, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Drone show during 'Deepotsav' celebrations organised as part of the Uttarakhand Foundation Day, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
People light earthen lamps on the bank of Ganga river during 'Deepotsav' celebrations on the Uttarakhand Foundation Day, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
Arms and ammunition recovered during a search operation after 11 suspected militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district.
Published 12 November 2024, 01:20 IST