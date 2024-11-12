Home
News in Pics | November 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 01:20 IST

A firefighter works at the scene where a projectile fell after projectiles were launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A coffin with the body of Hilario Benjamin Dima, who died during clashes between police and protesters at last week's "national shutdown" against the election outcome, lies at the Michafutene cemetery, during his burial in Maputo, Mozambique.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An environmentalist holds the previously extinct Cape Water Lily at False Bay Nature Reserve wetland, which was part of the Earthshot Week in Cape Town, where it has been reintroduced at the reserve wetland, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Drone show during 'Deepotsav' celebrations organised as part of the Uttarakhand Foundation Day, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Credit: PTI Photo

People light earthen lamps on the bank of Ganga river during 'Deepotsav' celebrations on the Uttarakhand Foundation Day, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Arms and ammunition recovered during a search operation after 11 suspected militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 12 November 2024, 01:20 IST
