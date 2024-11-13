Home
News in Pics | November 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 00:14 IST

Ballet dancers prepare to perform Swan Lake during the 28th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival of Havana at the National Theatre in Havana, Cuba.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fans with flares in the stands.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Displaced Palestinians make their way after fleeing the northern part of Gaza amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man carries the body of Palestinian baby Ahmed Erheem, who medics said was killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved CISF’s 1st ever all-women battalion.

Credit: PTI Photo

People participate in the 'Igas Bagwal' celebration at the Doon University Campus, in Dehradun.

Credit: PTI Photo

