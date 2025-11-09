Menu
News in Pics | November 9, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 02:45 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Credit:Reuters

Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies into super typhoon.

Credit: Reuters photo

Buddha relics enshrined in Bhutan's prominent monastery, to be kept for public veneration.

Credit: X /@narendramodi

Police personnel use water cannons to disperse Congress workers during their protest march to Kerala Health Minister Veena George's residence over the death of a cardiac patient, who allegedly did not receive proper treatment at the state-run Government Medical College Hospital, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI

Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, with her parents during a felicitation ceremony, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI

Wrestlers during a bout at the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025', in Mumbai, Saturday. Credit: PTI

Published 09 November 2025, 02:45 IST
