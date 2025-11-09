<p>Navi Mumbai: The Ulwe Coastal Road Project (UCRP) is emerging as one of the most transformative infrastructure designed to strengthen connectivity between the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link-Atal Setu (MTHL), and key regional corridors such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Navi Mumbai SEZ and Amra Marg.</p><p>The project is spearheaded by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).</p><p>As of today, the project has achieved 60 per cent physical progress, marking steady and consistent advancement towards timely completion.</p><p>Stretching over approximately seven kilometres, the six-lane (3+3) elevated Ulwe Coastal Road comprises 5.80 kilometres of coastal road and 0.903 kilometres of Airport Link Road (ALR), providing direct access to the world-class NNMIA.</p>.NMIA set to emerge as an integrated multimodal transport hub.<p>Once operational, this modern expressway will stand as a symbol of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a>’s evolution into a global gateway for commerce and connectivity.</p><p>“The project is expected to decongest existing arterial roads and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the region. Once completed, the Ulwe Coastal Road will stand as a landmark infrastructure project enhancing the transport network of Navi Mumbai and accelerating the pace of national economic growth,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.</p><p>The project’s objective is to deliver seamless, signal-free travel between MTHL, NMIA, and Amra Marg, easing pressure on major existing routes such as Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg, and NH-348. </p><p>This improved connectivity will drastically cut travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, benefiting commuters, logistics, and regional businesses alike.</p><p>To ensure long-term durability and safety, the project includes the construction of flyovers, major bridges, a railway overbridge, and other vital structures. Advanced ground-improvement techniques — including Prefabricated Vertical Drains (PVDs), stone columns, and the use of rock fill material sourced from the NMIA site — are being implemented.</p><p>The entire corridor will feature energy-efficient LED lighting, state-of-the-art signalling systems, lane markings, anti-crash barriers, and smart traffic management infrastructure, ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all road users.</p><p>“The Ulwe Coastal Road Project is poised to become a vital urban artery that connects the nation’s most ambitious airport to India’s longest sea bridge — a shining example of sustainable engineering and visionary urban planning driving the next chapter of Navi Mumbai’s growth,” CIDCO officials said.</p>