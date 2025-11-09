<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the Congress of coming to power in the state through 'vote chori.'</p>.<p>Speaking on the sidelines of an event to welcome the newly launched Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express here, Kumaraswamy said, "Those who committed vote theft are now attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi".</p>.<p>"Those making vote theft allegations against BJP came to power in the state by stealing votes. If that is not the case, how were they able to predict so precisely that they will win 136 seats? How did they know that exact number before? On what basis did they claim it?" he said. </p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said, "Did Narendra Modi 'steal votes' so that the BJP wins just 67 seats in Karnataka? Congress leaders are misleading the public with such baseless allegations. The people of the state are facing several serious issues and those should be the focus areas of a responsible government".</p>.Karnataka Congress collects 1.12 crore signatures in ‘vote chori’ campaign.<p>Criticising the joint news conference held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, he said, "I thought it must be about some major issue. But it was just to speak about a false issue. The people of Karnataka have witnessed the CM and DCM making baseless allegations. They are doing it only to divert public attention. The people will permanently send Congress home very soon".</p>.<p>Responding to queries on Shivakumar being absent for the Vande Bharat event, he said, "He has no time to focus on development. He is busy with vote-theft politics".</p>