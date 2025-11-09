Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy says Congress came to power in state through 'voti chori'

"How did they know that exact number before? On what basis did they claim it?"
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 23:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsElectionvoting

Follow us on :

Follow Us